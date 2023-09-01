CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 122,871 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,871 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.34.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

