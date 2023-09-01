CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 145,190 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,190 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

