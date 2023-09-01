CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 159 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D'emic sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $11,639,019 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,105.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,941.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,712.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

