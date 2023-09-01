CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,893 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SDY stock opened at $122.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.01.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.