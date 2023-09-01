CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 266 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,070,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $230.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

