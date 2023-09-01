CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 450,681 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,938 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 450,681 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Archrock worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archrock stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Archrock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

