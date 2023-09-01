CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,646 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,990 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 106.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,415 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,495,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,337 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.71 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,986,805 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

