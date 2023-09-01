CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 516,378 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516,378 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 367.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

AWK stock opened at $138.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

