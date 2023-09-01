CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,157 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,780 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,728,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,560,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 609,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 117,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

