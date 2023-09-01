Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,270 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 46.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 474,164 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

