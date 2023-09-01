Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $183.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.04 and its 200-day moving average is $172.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.60.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

