Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 723,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,941,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,277,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 354,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,186,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

