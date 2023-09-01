Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,492 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $238,100,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 429.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,422,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,795,000 after buying an additional 1,154,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $205.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average is $185.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $209.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

