Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.30 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,716 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 181.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 2,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

