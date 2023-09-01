Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,838 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,822 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,172,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,626,000 after acquiring an additional 264,990 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.99 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

