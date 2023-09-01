Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 287,523 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

