Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,229 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $122.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $170.36. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.82.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

