Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SSR Mining worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.67.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $301.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

