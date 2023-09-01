Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 127,702 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,702 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 124.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 29,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

