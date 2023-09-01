Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 132,508 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 132,508 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,115,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,187,000 after acquiring an additional 269,426 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.2% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 650,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 85,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.22 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.