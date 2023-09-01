Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 136,429 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,429 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of FAST opened at $57.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

