Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 170,997 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,997 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.