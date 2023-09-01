Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 255,640 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,640 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ BKR opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,695 shares of company stock worth $5,505,951. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.
Baker Hughes Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
