Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 34,578 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 31,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 92,576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 133,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.1 %

WBA stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.