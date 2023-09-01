Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,462 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $240.93 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,245,317.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

