Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,484 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $436.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

