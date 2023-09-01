Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 8,510 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 77.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,241 shares of company stock worth $2,941,897 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

Shares of TER opened at $107.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.89.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

