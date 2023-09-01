Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $904.61 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $915.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $760.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

