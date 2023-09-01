Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $162.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.47 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

