Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,107 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $201,956,000. Natixis grew its position in VeriSign by 3,177.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after buying an additional 259,726 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,003,000 after buying an additional 233,031 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in VeriSign by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,968,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $207.79 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.66.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $27,526.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,168.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $137,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $27,526.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,168.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,005. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

