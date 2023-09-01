Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $275.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

