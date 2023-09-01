Citigroup Cuts Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $1.40

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $1.50 to $1.40 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $700.23 million, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

