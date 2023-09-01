Citigroup Initiates Coverage on TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTE. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %

TTE opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,808,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after buying an additional 1,981,344 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,032,000 after purchasing an additional 852,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

