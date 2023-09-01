Citigroup Lowers ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target to $30.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $36.50 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.03. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

