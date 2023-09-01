Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Critical Review

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getty Realty and Claros Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $165.59 million 9.16 $90.04 million $1.38 21.75 Claros Mortgage Trust $293.40 million 5.37 $112.06 million $0.41 27.78

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Realty. Getty Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Getty Realty and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 39.48% 8.51% 4.33% Claros Mortgage Trust 19.46% 5.15% 1.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Getty Realty and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25 Claros Mortgage Trust 1 5 0 0 1.83

Getty Realty presently has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $13.70, indicating a potential upside of 20.28%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Getty Realty.

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Getty Realty pays out 124.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out 361.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Getty Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio included 1,053 freestanding properties located in 39 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

