Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 29,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CLF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.