Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 4.0 %

JVA stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

