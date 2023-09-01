Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Up 4.0 %
JVA stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
