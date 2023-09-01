Comparing Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Rare Element Resources has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Rare Element Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -60.26% -53.36% Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.12% -9.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rare Element Resources and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Platinum Group Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$9.43 million ($0.04) -14.00 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -24.40

Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rare Element Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Platinum Group Metals beats Rare Element Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

