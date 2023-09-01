Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LODE opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LODE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock by 609.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 275,060 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

