Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Price Performance

CFMS stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Conformis has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 86.46% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Conformis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Stories

