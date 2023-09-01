Contrasting Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) & Its Rivals

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bioceres Crop Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.56% 5.37% 1.98% Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors -1,018.01% -25.94% -23.11%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors 267 704 729 63 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bioceres Crop Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 106.80%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 22.72%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $334.80 million -$7.20 million 61.25 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors $6.16 billion $1.24 billion 3.24

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.