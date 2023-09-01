Contrasting CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) and Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) and Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and Big Yellow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand Ascendas REIT N/A N/A N/A Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Big Yellow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Big Yellow Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand Ascendas REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Big Yellow Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and Big Yellow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Big Yellow Group has a consensus target price of $1,500.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,935.50%. Given Big Yellow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Big Yellow Group is more favorable than CapitaLand Ascendas REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and Big Yellow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand Ascendas REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.18 11.48 Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 31.90

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big Yellow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Big Yellow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Big Yellow Group beats CapitaLand Ascendas REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres. The company was founded on October 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft. When fully built out the portfolio will provide approximately 7.2 million sq ft of flexible storage space. 99% of our stores and sites by value are held freehold and long leasehold, with the remaining 1% short leasehold. The Group has pioneered the development of the latest generation of self storage facilities, which utilise state of the art technology and are located in high profile, accessible, main road locations. Our focus on the location and visibility of our stores, with excellent customer service, a market-leading online platform, and significant and increasing investment in sustainability, has created in Big Yellow the most recognised brand name in the UK self storage industry.

