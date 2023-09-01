Contrasting Orion (NYSE:OEC) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orion and Zentek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. Given Orion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orion is more favorable than Zentek.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orion has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.9% of Orion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Orion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orion and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion 5.92% 27.96% 6.80% Zentek N/A -44.21% -40.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orion and Zentek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion $2.03 billion 0.65 $106.20 million $1.93 11.71 Zentek $39,750.00 3,531.44 -$10.90 million ($0.08) -17.38

Orion has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orion beats Zentek on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion

Orion S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. It operates in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and changed its name to Orion S.A. in June 2023. Orion S.A. was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

