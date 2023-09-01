Contrasting Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) & Knife River (NYSE:KNF)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and Knife River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 11.39% 11.24% 5.78% Knife River N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Teck Resources and Knife River, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 4 8 0 2.67 Knife River 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Teck Resources presently has a consensus target price of $39.29, suggesting a potential downside of 4.92%. Knife River has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.51%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Knife River is more favorable than Teck Resources.

59.2% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Knife River shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teck Resources and Knife River’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $13.32 billion 1.59 $2.55 billion $2.47 16.73 Knife River $2.53 billion 1.15 $116.22 million N/A N/A

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Knife River.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Knife River on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. It also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, the company explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

