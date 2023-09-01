Contrasting Vivani Medical (VANI) & The Competition

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 70 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vivani Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -449.79% -118.65% -37.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivani Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.37 Vivani Medical Competitors $1.07 billion $96.51 million 0.24

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vivani Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vivani Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 148 631 1724 93 2.68

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 656.67%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 53.36%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s rivals have a beta of 12.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

