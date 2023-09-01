Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VLRS. Barclays lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $877.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.78 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

