Cooper Companies’ (COO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $440.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.56.

Shares of COO opened at $369.99 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.77 and a 200-day moving average of $369.28.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

