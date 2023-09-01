Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE VTMX opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.35. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 137.00%. The company had revenue of $51.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1703 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

