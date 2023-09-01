Critical Comparison: Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chanson International and The Hain Celestial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanson International $13.27 million 1.24 -$1.29 million N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $1.80 billion 0.53 -$116.54 million ($1.30) -8.15

Chanson International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Hain Celestial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.1% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chanson International and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanson International N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group -6.49% 4.30% 1.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chanson International and The Hain Celestial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanson International 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hain Celestial Group 0 6 1 0 2.14

The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.81%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Chanson International.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Chanson International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts, chilis, chocolate, and nut butters; and juices. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, cookies, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips, whole grain chips, pita chips, and puffs; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby food, body washes, sunscreens, and lotions under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, and Hollywood brands. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores in approximately 80 countries worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

