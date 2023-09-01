Critical Contrast: Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) and Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) and Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coloplast A/S and Envista, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Envista 0 1 3 0 2.75

Envista has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Envista’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Envista is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Envista shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Envista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S N/A N/A N/A Envista 8.40% 7.60% 4.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Envista’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S N/A N/A N/A $11.42 9.76 Envista $2.57 billion 2.04 $243.10 million $1.23 26.04

Envista has higher revenue and earnings than Coloplast A/S. Coloplast A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envista, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Envista beats Coloplast A/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, it offers voice and respiratory products, including medical devices for neck stoma under the Provox brand; and products for tracheostoma under the TRACOE brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products. This segment also provides software packages, which include DTX Studio Implant for treatment planning of dental implants; DTX Studio Lab for prosthetics treatment planning; and DTX Studio Clinic, a software package offered with its imaging devices. It offers its products under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, Ormco, Spark, Orascoptic, Damon, Insignia, AOA brands. The Equipment & Consumables segment provides dental equipment and supplies, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents, and cements; and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, Gendex, i-CAT, Kerr, Metrex, Total Care, Pentron, Optibond, Harmonize, Sonicfill, Sybron Endo, and CaviWipes to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. Envista Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

